Vicus Capital Has $346,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 720,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

