Vicus Capital Has $383,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $223.77. 677,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

