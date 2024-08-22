Vicus Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMP traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $434.46. 50,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.02. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

