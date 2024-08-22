Vicus Capital Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 261,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.85. 1,673,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,806. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

