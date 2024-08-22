Vicus Capital Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $293,162,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,844,000 after acquiring an additional 573,072 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 787,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.