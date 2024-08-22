Vicus Capital Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

CLX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.34. The company had a trading volume of 129,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,442. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

