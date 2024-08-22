Vicus Capital Purchases 1,039 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

