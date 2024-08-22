Vicus Capital Purchases 1,905 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 139,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 851,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NUMV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 21,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.
About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.
