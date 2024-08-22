Vicus Capital Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 648,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,270. The stock has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

