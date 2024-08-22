Vicus Capital Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,276. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

