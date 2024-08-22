Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director J Matthew Singleton Sells 5,700 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 19th, J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $995,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58.

VKTX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,745. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

