Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.79. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 7,327 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VINP

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $592.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.