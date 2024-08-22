Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

