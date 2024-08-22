Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. Visteon has a one year low of $95.40 and a one year high of $144.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after acquiring an additional 137,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Visteon by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Visteon by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 111,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

