Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 3,640,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

