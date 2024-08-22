Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Vontier has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

