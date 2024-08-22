Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 189,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 611,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $836 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

