Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Oak Family Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,502,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,809,366 shares of company stock valued at $648,477,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.