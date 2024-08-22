WAX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.48 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $119.45 million and $5.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,319,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,922,825 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,319,973.6854086 with 3,449,922,824.6703453 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03431649 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $5,482,150.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

