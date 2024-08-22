Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (NYSE: BP):

8/8/2024 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2024 – BP was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/1/2024 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2024 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – BP was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/18/2024 – BP is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $41.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.90.

7/12/2024 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2024 – BP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

BP Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 5,306,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Get BP plc alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.