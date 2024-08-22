Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $145.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of WSM opened at $143.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,439. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

