Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

HOWL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

