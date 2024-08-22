WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,507,451 shares of company stock worth $439,652,175. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.44. 2,851,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

