WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 342,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

