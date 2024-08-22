WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,733,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average of $286.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

