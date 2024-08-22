Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.12. Approximately 3,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.16.

Insider Activity at Westport Fuel Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Lance Garner Follett sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.71, for a total transaction of C$34,263.51. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

