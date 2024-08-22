Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.58.

NYSE WMB opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Williams Companies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

