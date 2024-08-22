Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.13. Wipro shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 36,122 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 67.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wipro by 6,295.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth about $7,994,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,001,644 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

