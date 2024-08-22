WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,001,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 391,077 shares.The stock last traded at $31.07 and had previously closed at $31.51.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 364.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,026,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,167,000 after buying an additional 2,374,466 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

