WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.13

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.13 and traded as high as $52.82. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 157,688 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 324,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 297,541 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 32.7% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 249,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

