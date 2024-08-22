Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 471,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,419. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $1,314,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

