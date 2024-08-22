X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Plans $0.17 Dividend

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of XYF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 29,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. X Financial has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

