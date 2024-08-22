Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 160,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.04. 1,736,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $267.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.