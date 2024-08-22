Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.50. 6,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
Yellow Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $272.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.
About Yellow
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
