Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Releases Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 40.47%. Yiren Digital updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Yiren Digital stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

