YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.
Several research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
YPF stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.
