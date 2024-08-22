YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YPF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,676,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 168,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 1,016,286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 932,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.