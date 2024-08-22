Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.06. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Terex Trading Up 0.9 %

Terex stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Terex by 18.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 169.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 18.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.