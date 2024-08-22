Zacks Research Weighs in on Caterpillar Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2024 earnings at $21.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.57 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAT. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

CAT opened at $343.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

