Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

ZM traded up $6.62 on Thursday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,145,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,325. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $283,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after buying an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

