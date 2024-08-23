10,868 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,030. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $383.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

