1,220 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXP traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.83. 1,980,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $256.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.