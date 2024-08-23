1,291 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IAC by 47.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

