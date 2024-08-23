1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,122 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 54,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,608,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $452.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.