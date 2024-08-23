1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,326 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 763,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 982.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 351,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 318,783 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,135,000 after acquiring an additional 119,464 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $45.86. 137,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

