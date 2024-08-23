1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,761 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.92. 1,602,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

