1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,620 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 291,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,973. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,844 shares of company stock worth $305,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

