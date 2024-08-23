1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,070 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 123.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

Fortis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTS opened at $43.65 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

