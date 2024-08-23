1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $45,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. United Bank acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEI traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $118.63. 746,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

