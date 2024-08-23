1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $72,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,332,000. Finally, M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2,920.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,492 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE:TDC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

