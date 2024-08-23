1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 107,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,843,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 533,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $3,464,609. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $139.83 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $144.83. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

